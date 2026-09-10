Pair watermelon with mint for a refreshing treat
What's the story
Watermelon and mint make a refreshing pair, perfect for a hot summer day. The sweet juiciness of watermelon and the coolness of mint create a delightful combination. Here are five ways to enjoy this duo, from simple snacks to creative drinks. Each suggestion highlights the unique flavors of watermelon and mint, giving you new ideas to relish this classic pairing.
Smoothie
Watermelon mint smoothie delight
A watermelon mint smoothie is an easy way to start your day.
Blend fresh watermelon chunks with a handful of mint leaves, and a splash of lime juice for a refreshing drink.
The natural sweetness of the watermelon is balanced by the zesty lime, while mint adds an invigorating twist.
This smoothie is not just tasty but also hydrating, making it an ideal choice for warm mornings.
Salad
Refreshing watermelon mint salad
A watermelon mint salad makes for a light and refreshing side dish.
Dice some watermelon into cubes and toss them with finely chopped mint leaves. You can even add feta cheese for a savory touch.
The combination of sweet watermelon and aromatic mint makes for an irresistible salad that goes well with any summer meal.
Popsicles
Homemade watermelon mint popsicles
Homemade popsicles with watermelon and mint are perfect for cooling off on hot days.
Puree watermelon in a blender until smooth, mix in some chopped mint leaves, and pour into popsicle molds.
Freeze until solid, and enjoy these homemade treats as a healthier alternative to store-bought ones.
Iced tea
Invigorating watermelon mint iced tea
For an invigorating drink, try adding watermelon and mint to iced tea.
Brew your favorite tea (black or green) and let it cool. Add some watermelon slices, fresh mint leaves, and chill in the refrigerator until cold.
This drink combines the refreshing qualities of tea with fruity sweetness from the watermelon and a hint of minty freshness.
Sorbet
Creative watermelon mint sorbet
Watermelon mint sorbet is an easy dessert that requires no ice cream maker.
Puree ripe watermelons with fresh mint leaves until smooth.
Freeze the mixture in a shallow dish, and stir occasionally until it reaches a sorbet-like consistency.
This treat is perfect for those who want something sweet without dairy or added sugars.