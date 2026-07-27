Add yam bean to your meals with these ideas
What's the story
Yam bean, or jicama, is a crunchy, sweet root vegetable that makes a perfect addition to your meals. Not only is it versatile, but it is also packed with nutrients such as fiber and vitamin C. You can use yam bean in several dishes, from salads to stir-fries, to add texture and flavor. Here are five delightful ways to enjoy yam bean in your cooking.
Dish 1
Refreshing yam bean salad
A refreshing salad with yam bean makes for a perfect appetizer or side dish.
Just slice the yam bean thinly and toss it with fresh greens like lettuce or spinach. Add some cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and a light vinaigrette dressing for an extra zing.
This salad is not just crunchy but also refreshing, making it an ideal choice for warm days.
Dish 2
Stir-fried yam bean delight
Stir-frying yam bean is an easy way to bring out its natural sweetness while keeping its crispiness intact.
Cut the yam bean into matchsticks and stir-fry with bell peppers, carrots, and snap peas in a hot wok.
Add soy sauce and ginger for flavoring. This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles.
Dish 3
Yam bean slaw with citrus dressing
For a zesty twist on traditional coleslaw, try using yam beans as the base ingredient.
Shred the yam bean along with cabbage and carrots, then mix them with a citrus dressing made from lemon juice, orange zest, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
This colorful slaw makes for an excellent accompaniment to grilled dishes.
Dish 4
Savory Yam Bean Soup
A warm bowl of soup can be comforting on cooler days, and yam beans lend themselves beautifully to soups as they hold their texture well when cooked slowly over time.
Dice the yam beans along with potatoes and carrots before simmering them in vegetable broth seasoned with herbs like thyme or rosemary until tender but firm enough not to fall apart completely during cooking.
Dish 5
Crispy baked yam bean chips
For a healthy snack option, try making baked chips out of thinly sliced yam beans.
Toss them lightly in olive oil, then season with sea salt before baking until golden brown and crispy.
These chips are perfect for dipping into hummus or enjoying alone as a guilt-free snack.