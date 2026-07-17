Delicious ways to use pumpkin seeds
What's the story
African pumpkin seeds, also known as pepitas, are a staple in many African cuisines. These nutrient-rich seeds are packed with protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals. They lend a delicious crunch and nutty flavor to dishes. Here are five delightful ways to incorporate African pumpkin seeds into your meals. From salads to snacks, these ideas will help you enjoy the unique taste of these seeds.
Tip 1
Add crunch to your salads
Sprinkle roasted African pumpkin seeds on your salads for added texture and nutty flavor.
They go well with leafy greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and avocados.
The seeds not only add a satisfying crunch but also boost the nutritional value of your salad with their high protein and magnesium content.
Tip 2
Create a flavorful pesto
Blend African pumpkin seeds with fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese to make a unique twist on traditional pesto.
This seed-based pesto can be used as a spread on sandwiches, or as a sauce for pasta dishes.
The nutty flavor of the seeds complements the herbs perfectly.
Tip 3
Snack on spiced pumpkin seed mix
Make your own spiced pumpkin seed mix by roasting them with spices like paprika, cumin, or chili powder.
This makes for an amazing snack option that is both healthy and delicious.
You can enjoy it on its own or use it as a topping for soups or stews.
Tip 4
Use seeds in baking recipes
Incorporate ground African pumpkin seeds into your baking recipes by adding them to bread dough or muffin batter.
They add moisture and density, while contributing to the overall nutritional profile of baked goods.
Their subtle nutty flavor enhances sweet and savory baked items alike.
Tip 5
Make homemade seed butter
Blend roasted African pumpkin seeds until smooth to make homemade seed butter.
This creamy spread is a great alternative to peanut butter and can be used in sandwiches, or as an ingredient in smoothies for added protein content without altering the taste significantly.