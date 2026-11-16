5 delicious ways to use fennel seeds
What's the story
Fennel seeds are a versatile ingredient that can elevate the flavor profile of several dishes. Famous for their sweet and slightly licorice-like taste, these seeds are used in various cuisines around the world. From enhancing desserts to adding depth to savory dishes, fennel seeds can be used in a number of creative ways. Here are five innovative ways to use fennel seeds in your cooking.
Infused oil
Fennel seed infused oil
Creating fennel seed-infused oil is an easy way to add a subtle flavor to your dishes.
Just heat olive oil with crushed fennel seeds on low flame until fragrant. Once cooled, strain the mixture, and store it in a bottle.
This infused oil can be drizzled over salads or used as a finishing touch on soups and pasta dishes for an aromatic twist.
Herbal tea
Fennel seed tea
Fennel seed tea makes for a soothing beverage with digestive benefits.
To prepare, steep one teaspoon of crushed fennel seeds in hot water for five minutes. Strain and enjoy it warm or cold.
This refreshing tea can be consumed after meals as a natural remedy to aid digestion and relieve bloating.
Sweet treats
Fennel seed cookies
Incorporating fennel seeds into cookie dough gives an interesting twist to traditional recipes.
Add one teaspoon of ground fennel seeds to your favorite cookie batter before baking.
The result is a delightful cookie with hints of anise and sweetness that pairs perfectly with tea or coffee.
Tangy pickles
Fennel seed pickles
Fennel seed pickles add an exciting dimension to sandwiches and snacks.
For this, mix vinegar, water, sugar, salt, mustard seeds, and crushed fennel seeds in equal parts.
Pour over sliced vegetables like cucumbers or carrots. Let them sit in the refrigerator overnight before enjoying these tangy delights.
Flavorful pilaf
Fennel seed rice pilaf
Transform plain rice into an aromatic pilaf by adding whole fennel seeds while cooking.
Saute onion and garlic in oil until golden brown. Add basmati rice, along with water and whole fennel seeds. Cook until fluffy.
This dish makes for an excellent side dish or main course when paired with vegetables or legumes.