Want to cook with lemongrass? Start with these recipes
What's the story
Lemongrass is a versatile herb that can elevate the flavors of various dishes. Its citrusy aroma and unique taste make it a favorite in many cuisines. Whether you are looking to add a refreshing twist to your meals or explore new culinary horizons, lemongrass offers endless possibilities. Here are five dishes that beautifully showcase the magic of lemongrass, each bringing out its distinct flavor profile.
Dish 1
Lemongrass-infused vegetable stir-fry
A lemongrass-infused vegetable stir-fry is a quick and healthy option for those looking to incorporate more greens into their diet.
By adding fresh lemongrass stalks while cooking vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, you can create a fragrant dish that tantalizes the senses.
The citrus notes from the lemongrass complement the natural sweetness of the vegetables, making it an ideal choice for a light lunch or dinner.
Dish 2
Thai lemongrass soup delight
Thai lemongrass soup is famous for its aromatic broth and vibrant flavors.
This soup usually includes ingredients like mushrooms, tofu, and lime leaves, along with lemongrass stalks.
The combination gives a spicy yet refreshing taste that is a signature of Thai cuisine.
It is perfect as an appetizer or main course when served with rice.
Dish 3
Grilled lemongrass tofu skewers
Grilled lemongrass tofu skewers make for an amazing vegetarian option that is packed with flavor.
Marinating tofu cubes in a mixture of soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and minced lemongrass before grilling them gives an amazing smoky yet citrusy taste.
These skewers are perfect for barbecues or as a part of an elaborate meal.
Dish 4
Lemongrass coconut rice bowl
A lemongrass coconut rice bowl brings together creamy coconut milk with fragrant notes from fresh lemongrass stalks.
Cooked rice absorbs these flavors beautifully as it simmers gently on low heat until tender.
Topped off with chopped herbs, like cilantro or parsley, this dish makes for an aromatic side dish or main course option.
Dish 5
Refreshing iced lemongrass tea
Iced lemongrass tea is the perfect way to cool off during hot days while enjoying the herb's refreshing qualities.
Steeping dried lemongrass leaves in hot water until fully infused, then chilling them over ice, creates a soothing beverage.
This drink is perfect for sipping leisurely on porches or patios, providing a moment of relaxation and tranquility.