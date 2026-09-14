Want to cook with lemongrass? Start with these recipes

A lemongrass-infused vegetable stir-fry is a quick and healthy option for those looking to incorporate more greens into their diet.

By adding fresh lemongrass stalks while cooking vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, you can create a fragrant dish that tantalizes the senses.

The citrus notes from the lemongrass complement the natural sweetness of the vegetables, making it an ideal choice for a light lunch or dinner.