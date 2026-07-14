5 delicious ways to use vermicelli
What's the story
Vermicelli, a thin rice noodle, is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a range of dishes. Its delicate texture and ability to absorb flavors make it a favorite in many cuisines. Whether you are looking for a quick meal or an elaborate dish, vermicelli can be your go-to ingredient. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the versatility of vermicelli in different culinary traditions.
Dish 1
Vermicelli stir-fry delight
Vermicelli stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that combines fresh vegetables with the subtle taste of rice noodles.
Start by soaking the vermicelli in hot water until soft. Then, stir-fry with bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli in soy sauce and sesame oil.
This dish is not only simple but also allows you to customize it with your favorite veggies for added nutrition.
Dish 2
Creamy vermicelli pudding
Vermicelli pudding is a popular dessert in many cultures.
To prepare this sweet treat, cook the vermicelli in milk until it thickens. Add sugar, cardamom, and raisins for flavoring.
This creamy pudding can be served warm or chilled as an after-meal delight that satisfies your sweet tooth without being overly indulgent.
Dish 3
Spicy vermicelli salad
For those who love bold flavors, a spicy vermicelli salad is the way to go.
Soak the vermicelli noodles until soft, and mix them with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions.
Dress the salad with lime juice, chili flakes, and fresh herbs like cilantro or mint for an extra kick.
This refreshing salad makes for a perfect light lunch or side dish.
Dish 4
Savory vermicelli soup
A comforting bowl of savory vermicelli soup can warm you up on chilly days.
Start by simmering vegetable broth with garlic and ginger for depth of flavor.
Add the soaked vermicelli, along with mushrooms and bok choy, for texture.
Finish off with soy sauce or tamari for seasoning to make this hearty soup even more delicious.
Dish 5
Baked vegetable vermicelli casserole
For a wholesome meal that combines the goodness of vegetables and the delightful taste of vermicelli, try this baked casserole.
Cook the noodles as per the package instructions, and layer them in a baking dish with sauteed vegetables like zucchini, spinach, and bell peppers.
Top with cheese or breadcrumbs before baking until golden brown.
This dish is ideal for family dinners or gatherings where everyone can enjoy a hearty, satisfying meal.