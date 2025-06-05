How to cook with okra: 5 ideas
Okra, aka lady's finger, is that one vegetable which can be used in a number of dishes.
Its unusual texture and mild flavor make it a favorite in many world cuisines.
Be it experimentation or adding more veggies to your diet, okra has got you covered.
Here are five delightful okra dishes you can easily prepare at home.
Stir-fry
Classic okra stir-fry
A classic okra stir-fry is as simple as it gets but bursting with flavors.
Slice fresh okra into small pieces and saute them with onions, garlic, and spices such as cumin and coriander.
Add tomatoes for a tangy twist and cook until the okra is tender but not mushy.
Pair this dish with rice or flatbread for a satisfying meal.
Curry
Spicy okra curry
Spicy okra curry is a perfect blend of the warmth of spices and the freshness of vegetables.
Start by frying sliced onions till golden-brown, and then add ginger-garlic paste and chopped tomatoes.
Mix turmeric, chili powder, and garam masala and add sliced okra.
Simmer till the flavors meld together for a hearty curry that can be paired with steamed rice.
Fries
Crispy baked okra fries
For a healthier alternative to traditional fries, try crispy baked okra fries.
Slice fresh okras lengthwise into thin strips and toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and paprika.
Arrange on a baking sheet in a single layer and bake at 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) until they are golden brown and crispy on the outside.
Soup
Savory okra soup
Savory okra soup is just perfect for those cooler days when you crave something warm and comforting.
Start by sauteing onions, celery, carrots, and garlic in olive oil until soft.
Add vegetable broth along with sliced okras; season with thyme leaves or bay leaf if desired; and simmer gently till all ingredients blend harmoniously creating an aromatic soup experience.
Grilled
Grilled okras with lemon zest
Grilled okras are an easy way to enjoy this vegetable during barbecue season without much fuss involved.
Just skewer whole, washed-and-dried pods onto skewers, brushing lightly with olive oil mixed alongside lemon zest and black pepper seasoning.
Grill prior over medium-high heat till charred slightly yet still tender inside, making it an ideal accompaniment to any grilled main course dish served outdoors.