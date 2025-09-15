5 delicious recipes using broccoli stems

While broccoli florets are given priority, broccoli stems are often ignored. However, they make a nutritious and versatile ingredient. Rich in fiber and vitamins, these stems can be transformed into delicious dishes that can spice up your meals. Using broccoli stems creatively can help you cut down food waste and enjoy new flavors. Here are five delightful recipes to show you how.

Dish 1 Broccoli stem stir-fry Broccoli stem stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that features the crunchy texture of the stems. Slice the stems thinly and saute them with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce. For a flavorful side dish, add bell peppers or carrots for extra color and nutrition. This stir-fry is best enjoyed with rice or noodles, making it a versatile addition to any meal.

Dish 2 Creamy broccoli stem soup Transform broccoli stems into a creamy soup by simmering them with onions, potatoes, and vegetable broth until tender. Blend the mixture till smooth for a comforting soup that's perfect for chilly days. Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or parsley to enhance the flavor. Serve it hot with crusty bread for a satisfying meal.

Dish 3 Broccoli stem slaw For a refreshing salad option, try making broccoli stem slaw. Shred the stems using a grater or food processor and mix them with shredded cabbage, carrots, and your favorite dressing. A tangy vinaigrette or creamy yogurt-based dressing works well here. This slaw is crunchy and vibrant—a great side dish for picnics or barbecues.

Dish 4 Roasted broccoli stems with herbs Roasting not only brings out the natural sweetness of broccoli stems but also adds depth to their flavor profile. Toss sliced stems in olive oil, salt, pepper, and herbs such as rosemary or thyme, before roasting at high heat until golden brown around edges—about 20 minutes should do it! These roasted delights make an excellent snack on their own or as part of larger meals.