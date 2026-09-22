5 delicious treats using jackfruit and banana
What's the story
Jackfruit and banana are two versatile fruits that can be used in a variety of dessert recipes. Their natural sweetness and unique textures make them perfect for creating delicious treats. Here are five dessert ideas that highlight the flavors of these fruits, offering a delightful experience for those who enjoy experimenting with fruit-based desserts.
Smoothie
Jackfruit banana smoothie delight
A jackfruit banana smoothie makes for a refreshing drink option.
Blend ripe bananas with fresh or canned jackfruit, add some milk or plant-based alternative, and a dash of honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
This creamy smoothie is perfect for breakfast or as a mid-day snack, giving you the energy boost you need.
Fruit salad
Tropical fruit salad twist
Combine diced jackfruit and banana with other tropical fruits, like mangoes and pineapples, for a vibrant fruit salad.
Toss in some lime juice and mint leaves to enhance the flavors.
This colorful salad makes a great dessert option for gatherings or as a light after-meal treat.
Ice cream
Jackfruit banana ice cream
Create an indulgent ice cream by blending ripe bananas and jackfruit into a smooth mixture.
Freeze it until firm for a creamy dessert that requires no ice cream maker.
This homemade treat is ideal for those looking to enjoy natural ingredients without artificial additives.
Fritters
Baked jackfruit banana fritters
Prepare fritters by mixing mashed bananas and chopped jackfruit with flour, sugar, baking powder, and spices like cinnamon or nutmeg.
Fry spoonfuls of the batter until golden brown.
These fritters offer a delightful crunch on the outside and a soft interior, making them an irresistible snack or dessert.
Pudding cups
Jackfruit banana pudding cups
Layer sliced bananas and jackfruit in small cups with vanilla pudding or yogurt.
Top with crushed graham crackers or nuts for added texture.
These pudding cups make an easy-to-prepare dessert that can be enjoyed anytime, without much effort.