5 must-try dhokla varieties for breakfast
What's the story
A popular Gujarati snack, dhokla is a steamed cake made from fermented rice and chickpea batter. Famous for its light and fluffy texture, dhokla is a staple breakfast in many Indian households. While the traditional version is loved by many, there are several other varieties that can add a twist to your morning routine. Here are five must-try dhokla varieties that can spice up your breakfast.
#1
Khaman dhokla: A classic favorite
Khaman dhokla is another popular variant, which is softer and spongier than the classic dhokla.
Prepared with gram flour and fermented with yogurt, this one is steamed until fluffy and light.
It is usually topped with mustard seeds and garnished with fresh coriander leaves.
Khaman dhokla can be enjoyed plain or with chutneys for added flavor.
#2
Rawa dhokla: A semolina delight
Rawa dhokla is prepared with semolina instead of gram flour.
This variant has a coarse texture and is often flavored with ingredients like yogurt, ginger paste, and green chilies.
The batter is mixed with water to achieve the right consistency before steaming it to perfection.
Rawa dhokla can be served as a savory snack or breakfast option.
#3
Palak dhokla: Spinach-infused goodness
Palak dhokla adds a healthy twist by incorporating spinach puree into the batter.
This variant not only adds color but also nutrition, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious people.
The spinach provides a subtle flavor while retaining the classic taste of traditional dhokla.
Palak dhokla can be served with mint chutney for added zest.
#4
Beetroot dhokla: Vibrant and nutritious
Beetroot dhokla adds a vibrant color and the nutritional benefits of beetroot to the mix.
The earthy sweetness of beetroot goes well with the spices used in making this variant.
It not only makes for an attractive dish but also adds iron and folate to your diet, without compromising on taste.
#5
Moong dal dhokla: Protein-packed option
Moong dal dhokla is prepared using split green gram lentils.
They are soaked overnight before being ground into a smooth paste along with spices such as cumin seeds, coriander powder, and others.
This protein-rich option makes an excellent choice if you are looking for something filling yet nutritious at the start of your day.