5 DIY Republic Day craft ideas for kids
Republic Day is a time of pride, celebration, and patriotism in India.
That said, what's better to involve children in the festivities than engaging them in fun and creative DIY craft activities?
These crafts not only entertain but also teach kids about the significance of Republic Day and the Indian tricolor.
Check out some ideas.
#1
Tricolor pinwheel
Materials needed: Colored paper (saffron, white, green), a stick, a pin, scissors, and glue.
Steps: Cut squares of saffron, white, and green paper.
Layer them and cut diagonally from each corner towards the center, stopping halfway.
Fold alternate corners into the center and pin them in place.
Attach the pinwheel to the stick. Kids can wave this colorful pinwheel during the celebrations.
#2
Tricolor handprint flag
Materials needed: Chart paper, paint (saffron, white, green, and blue), and brushes.
Steps: Dip the child's hand in saffron paint and press it at the top of the chart paper.
Leave the middle blank for white and repeat with green paint at the bottom.
Use a blue-painted thumb to create the Ashoka Chakra in the center.
Frame this adorable handprint flag for a keepsake.
#3
Tricolor wind chime
Materials needed: Old CDs, saffron, white, and green ribbons, glue, beads.
Steps: Decorate the CDs with tricolor patterns.
Attach saffron, white, and green ribbons to the bottom, adding beads or bells for extra detail.
Hang the wind chime near a window to let it sway with the breeze.
This simple craft adds a festive touch to your space!
#4
Patriotic badges
Materials Needed: Cardboard, colored paper, safety pins, glue.
Steps: Cut circular badges from cardboard and cover them with saffron, white, and green paper.
Add a small Ashoka Chakra in the center. Attach a safety pin to the back.
These colorful badges can be worn with pride, making them a fun and creative accessory for kids during celebrations.
#5
Tricolor paper lanterns
Materials needed: Orange, white, and green tissue paper or craft paper, scissors, glue stick, stapler, string (optional).
Steps: Cut the tissue paper into long strips (about one-inch wide). Roll each color of paper into a cylindrical shape and staple at the ends.
Glue the strips vertically, alternating colors to form a tricolor pattern. Attach a string at the top for hanging.