Keep your home clean with these dog-friendly tips

Natural cleaners are a safe bet for homes with dogs.

Vinegar and baking soda make for an excellent combination to tackle stains and odors without the use of harsh chemicals.

Mix equal parts of vinegar and water in a spray bottle for an all-purpose cleaner.

Sprinkle baking soda on tough stains, let it sit for a few minutes, then scrub with a damp cloth.

This way, you keep your floors clean and your dog's health in check.