Keep your home clean with these dog-friendly tips
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Keeping floors clean with a dog at home can be a challenge. Their fur, occasional spills, and muddy paws can make floors dirty in no time. But with the right techniques, you can keep your floors spotless without compromising on your pet's safety or comfort. Here are five dog-friendly ways to clean floors that are effective and easy to follow.
Tip 1
Use of natural cleaners
Natural cleaners are a safe bet for homes with dogs.
Vinegar and baking soda make for an excellent combination to tackle stains and odors without the use of harsh chemicals.
Mix equal parts of vinegar and water in a spray bottle for an all-purpose cleaner.
Sprinkle baking soda on tough stains, let it sit for a few minutes, then scrub with a damp cloth.
This way, you keep your floors clean and your dog's health in check.
Tip 2
Regular sweeping and vacuuming
Regular sweeping/vacuuming is key to keeping fur and dirt from settling in your floors.
A soft-bristled broom or a vacuum with a pet-friendly attachment can help you remove hair from carpets and tile floors.
Make it a point to sweep/vacuum at least once a day to keep the dirt from building up and make the cleaning easier.
Tip 3
Microfiber mops for damp cleaning
Microfiber mops are perfect for damp cleaning without making your floors slippery- a big concern for pet owners.
These mops absorb dirt and moisture efficiently, making them perfect for quick clean-ups of spills or muddy paw prints.
Just dampen the mop head with water or a natural cleaner solution before use, and you have a safe, effective way to keep your floors spotless.
Tip 4
Designate no-shoe zones
Designating no-shoe zones in your home can drastically minimize dirt tracked onto floors.
Use welcome mats at entrances and encourage family members and guests to remove shoes before entering certain areas.
This simple rule can cut down on the amount of dirt and mud that gets on your floors, making it easier to keep them clean.
Tip 5
Paw-friendly area rugs
Area rugs can be a lifesaver in keeping specific spots clean while giving your dog a comfy place to lie down.
Pick machine-washable rugs made from non-toxic materials so they can be cleaned easily when required.
Place these rugs in high-traffic areas where dogs usually hang out, giving them comfort while protecting your floors from wear and tear.