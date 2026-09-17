Try these different fillings for a tasty dosa
What's the story
Dosa, the popular South Indian delicacy, is making waves in global breakfast menus with its versatility and health benefits. Traditionally a rice and lentil crepe, dosas are now being reimagined with different fillings and toppings to suit local tastes. This evolution not only highlights the adaptability of dosa, but also its growing popularity outside India. Here are five innovative dosa variations that are redefining breakfast experiences around the world.
#1
Spinach and cheese dosa delight
The spinach and cheese dosa is a fusion of Indian and Western flavors. The filling of fresh spinach leaves and melted cheese makes for a nutritious, yet indulgent, option.
This variation is especially popular in cafes that cater to health-conscious customers looking for a protein-rich breakfast.
The combination of iron from spinach and calcium from cheese makes it an appealing choice for those seeking balanced nutrition.
#2
Masala dosa with avocado twist
The masala dosa with an avocado twist is a modern take on the classic.
The traditional spiced potato filling is replaced with creamy avocado, giving a smooth texture that goes well with the crispy dosa.
This variation is especially popular among millennials, who prefer plant-based options.
The healthy fats from avocado make it a satiating choice without compromising on taste.
#3
Sweet banana nut dosa
The sweet banana nut dosa caters to those with a sweet tooth, without going overboard on sugar.
Slices of banana and a sprinkle of nuts, like almonds or walnuts, are added to the batter before cooking it on the griddle.
This results in a naturally sweet, nutty-flavored dosa that can be enjoyed as part of a wholesome breakfast or as an afternoon snack.
#4
Spicy paneer tikka dosa
The spicy paneer tikka dosa combines the bold flavors of paneer tikka with the classic dosa.
Marinated paneer cubes are stuffed into the dosa before it is cooked to perfection on the griddle.
This variation appeals to those who like spicy food, but still want to enjoy traditional Indian breakfasts.
#5
Mushroom garlic dosa fusion
The mushroom garlic dosa fusion is for those who love umami flavors in their morning meals.
Sautéed mushrooms mixed with garlic are stuffed inside this savory, crepe-like dish made from fermented rice batter.
It gives depth without overpowering other ingredients used in each bite taken by diners across various continents today.