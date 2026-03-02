Be fashionable yet comfortable with these double-braid hairstyles
Double braids are a versatile and stylish way to manage textured hair. They not only keep your hair in place but also add an element of charm to your look. Be it for a casual outing or a formal event, double braids can be customized to suit your style and preference. Here are five unique double-braid hairstyles that work wonders on textured hair, keeping you fashionable and comfortable.
#1
Classic double french braids
Classic double French braids are a timeless choice for textured hair. The style involves dividing the hair into two equal sections and creating a French braid on each side. This technique is perfect for keeping the hair neat and controlled while allowing natural curls or waves to shine through. Ideal for everyday wear, this hairstyle is both practical and elegant.
#2
Rope twist double braids
Rope twist double braids offer a modern twist to traditional braiding techniques. Instead of crossing three strands over each other, this style involves twisting two sections of hair together in a rope-like fashion. The result is a sleek, textured appearance that highlights natural curls beautifully. Rope twist braids are great for those looking for something different yet sophisticated.
#3
Dutch double braids with volume
Dutch double braids add volume and dimension to textured hair by creating an inverted braid pattern. Unlike the French braid, where the strands are crossed over each other, in a Dutch braid, they are woven underneath, giving the illusion of raised braids on top of the scalp. This style adds depth and fullness, making it perfect for special occasions or when you want to make a statement.
#4
Fishtail double braids
Fishtail double braids give you an intricate look with minimal effort—perfect for textured hair types. To create this style, divide each section into two parts and alternate small pieces from each side until you reach the end. The result is a delicate, fishbone-like pattern that adds interest without overpowering natural curls or waves.
#5
Half-up double waterfall braids
Half-up double waterfall braids are perfect if you want to show off your natural texture while adding some flair. This style involves letting some sections of your hair fall freely while braiding others in a cascading manner along either side of your head. It creates an illusion of flowing water over rocks—ideal for casual outings or relaxed gatherings where comfort meets style effortlessly.