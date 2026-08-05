5 delicious ways to enjoy bael fruit
What's the story
Bael fruit, popularly known as wood apple, is a tropical fruit that is revered for its health benefits. It is loaded with vitamins and minerals that can boost your immunity. Adding bael fruit to your diet can be an easy way to keep your immune system healthy. Here are five ways to add bael fruit to your diet and boost immunity.
Tip 1
Bael fruit juice
Bael fruit juice is a refreshing way to reap its health benefits.
To make the juice, scoop out the pulp of the ripe bael fruit and blend it with water. Strain the mixture to get rid of the solids, and sweeten it with honey if you like.
This drink is loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants, which can help strengthen your immune system.
Tip 2
Bael fruit smoothie
A bael fruit smoothie makes for a nutritious breakfast or snack option.
Blend the pulp of the bael fruit with yogurt or milk, and add some honey for sweetness.
You can also add other fruits like bananas or mangoes for added flavor and nutrition.
The probiotics in yogurt or milk combined with the nutrients from bael make it a great immune-boosting drink.
Tip 3
Dried bael fruit powder
Dried bael fruit powder makes for a versatile ingredient that you can add to various dishes.
To make the powder, dry slices of bael in the sun until they are completely dehydrated, then grind them into a fine powder using a blender or grinder.
You can add this powder to smoothies, soups, or even sprinkle it over salads for an extra nutritional boost.
Tip 4
Bael fruit tea
Bael tea is an easy way to enjoy the benefits of this amazing fruit in liquid form.
Just boil water with some pieces of dried bael pulp until you get a flavorful infusion. Strain before drinking hot or cold as per your liking.
This tea is rich in antioxidants and may help improve digestion while supporting immune function.
Tip 5
Bael fruit jam
Making jam from bael pulp is another way to relish its unique flavor while reaping health benefits at the same time.
Cook the pulp with sugar and lemon juice until it thickens into a jam-like consistency.
Spread it on toast or use it as a topping on desserts.
This jam retains many nutrients found naturally within fresh baels themselves.