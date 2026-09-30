These 5-minute hairstyles are perfect for last-minute plans
What's the story
We all know how impromptu dinner dates can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. Choosing the right hairstyle can make a world of difference in how confident you feel during these occasions. Luckily, there are plenty of simple, yet elegant hairstyles that can be done in no time at all. Here are five easy hairstyles that will have you looking your best, even when you're short on time.
Tip 1
Classic low bun
The classic low bun is a timeless hairstyle that screams elegance and simplicity.
Just gather your hair at the nape of your neck, twist it into a loose bun, and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This style is perfect for keeping your hair off your face while still looking polished.
You can also add a decorative hairpin for an extra touch of sophistication.
Tip 2
Messy top knot
If you want a casual yet chic look, the messy top knot is just the thing.
Pull your hair up into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around the base, and secure with a hair tie or pins.
Let a few strands fall out to frame your face for an effortless vibe.
This hairstyle works great with medium to long hair and takes hardly any time to create.
Tip 3
Sleek ponytail
The sleek ponytail is ideal for those who want a modern, sophisticated look without much effort.
Just straighten your hair with a flat iron, gather it into a low or mid-height ponytail, and secure it with an elastic band.
Use some gel or serum to tame flyaways and add shine.
This style works well for both casual and formal settings.
Tip 4
Half-up half-down twist
For those who like to keep some hair down but want a little something extra, the half-up, half-down twist is a great option.
Take two sections of hair from either side of your head, twist them towards the back, and pin them together with bobby pins or a small clip.
The rest of your hair can be left down or curled slightly for volume.
Tip 5
Side braid
The side braid is an easy way to add interest to your look while keeping things simple.
Sweep all your hair over one shoulder. Divide it into three sections and braid them tightly along one side of your neck.
Continue to the ends and secure the braid with an elastic band or string.
This style works best with medium-length to long hair.