5 fuss-free hairstyles for curly and natural hair
What's the story
Natural hair can be versatile and beautiful, but it can also be challenging to manage. However, there are several easy hairstyles that can help you maintain your natural curls while keeping them stylish and functional. These hairstyles are perfect for those looking for low-maintenance options that still allow them to express their personal style. Here are five easy hairstyles for natural hair that can be done quickly and effortlessly.
Tip 1
The classic puff
The classic puff is a go-to hairstyle for many with natural hair.
Simply gather your hair at the crown of your head, and secure it with a band or scrunchie.
This style gives volume and definition to your curls while keeping them off your face.
It's perfect for those busy mornings when you need something quick, yet chic.
Tip 2
Braided crown
A braided crown adds an elegant touch to any look.
Part your hair down the middle, and create two braids on each side of your head.
Wrap each braid around the top of your head like a crown, and pin them in place with bobby pins.
This hairstyle is ideal for special occasions or when you want to feel a little more put together.
Tip 3
Twisted updo
The twisted updo is both practical and stylish.
Divide your hair into sections, and twist each one tightly before pinning them up into a bun or chignon at the back of your head.
This style keeps your hair neatly tucked away while giving you a sophisticated appearance.
Tip 4
Half-up top knot
For those who love versatility, the half-up top knot is just perfect.
Take the top half of your hair and twist it into a small bun on top of your head, while letting the rest fall freely down your shoulders.
This way, you get the best of both worlds: some hair away from your face and some cascading curls.
Tip 5
Pineapple ponytail
The pineapple ponytail is ideal for preserving curl definition overnight or during workouts.
Simply gather all of your hair high on top of your head, like a ponytail, without pulling too tightly on the roots to avoid breakage over time with repeated use of this method, regularly practiced by many people worldwide today!