5 easy hairstyles using headbands

Headbands are the most versatile and easiest way to style your hair, giving you a chic look in no time. They are available in various styles and colors, making them perfect for every occasion. Be it a casual day out or a formal event, headbands can amp up your look without putting in too much effort. Here are five easy hairstyles you can try with headbands.

Ponytail style Sleek ponytail with headband A sleek ponytail paired with a headband is an ideal choice for those who want a polished look. Start by brushing your hair back into a high or low ponytail. Secure it with an elastic band, and then place the headband over your hair, positioning it just behind the ears. This style keeps hair neatly in place while adding an element of sophistication.

Braided crown Braided crown headband The braided crown headband gives you an elegant and romantic look. To achieve this, part your hair down the middle and braid each side separately. Once done, wrap each braid around the top of your head like a crown, securing them with bobby pins if needed. Finish off by placing a decorative headband on top to tie everything together.

Advertisement

Top knot Half-up top knot with headband For a fun and flirty vibe, go for a half-up top knot with a headband. Take the top section of your hair and twist it into a bun at the crown of your head. Secure it with pins or an elastic band, leaving the rest of your hair down. Add a colorful or patterned headband for an extra pop of style.

Advertisement

Messy bun Messy bun with sporty headband A messy bun paired with a sporty headband is perfect for casual outings or workouts. Gather all your hair into a high bun at the back of your head, securing it loosely so that it looks tousled yet intentional. Slip on a stretchy athletic-style headband to keep stray strands away from your face while adding comfort during physical activities.