5 easy pin-back hairstyles for short hair
What's the story
Short hair can be styled in a number of ways, and pin-back hairstyles are one of the easiest to achieve. They give a polished look without much effort, making them perfect for any occasion. Whether you want to keep your hair out of your face or want to add some flair, pin-back styles are versatile and easy to do. Here are five easy pin-back hairstyles for short hair that you can try today.
Style 1
Sleek side part with bobby pins
The sleek side part is a classic look that never goes out of fashion.
To achieve this style, part your hair deeply on one side, and use bobby pins to secure the shorter side behind your ear.
This gives an elegant finish and keeps the hair neatly tucked away.
Perfect for professional settings or formal events, this style is both simple and sophisticated.
Style 2
Twisted half-up style
The twisted half-up style adds a little twist (literally) to your look.
Take two sections of hair from either side of your head, twist them toward the back, and secure them with decorative pins or clips.
This style gives volume and interest while keeping the hair out of your face. It is perfect for casual outings or even a day at work.
Style 3
Vintage-inspired pin curls
For those who love vintage looks, pin curls are just the thing.
Start by curling small sections of your hair with a curling iron, then pin each curl close to your scalp with small clips or pins.
Once all curls are pinned, let them cool before removing the pins for soft waves that reminisce of classic Hollywood glamour.
Style 4
Braided crown with hairpins
The braided crown is a beautiful way to style short hair.
Start by braiding two small sections from the front of each side of your head toward the back.
Once they meet, wrap them around like a crown and secure with hairpins or decorative clips.
This style is ideal for special occasions, such as weddings or parties, where you want an elegant touch.
Style 5
Simple twist and pin updo
The twist-and-pin updo is ideal for short hair that needs a little more than a basic style.
Take small sections from the front of your head, twist them toward the back, and secure with bobby pins.
This look is perfect for an elegant evening out, or a day at work, giving a polished and sophisticated appearance without much effort.