These fuss-free updos will keep your curly hair neat
What's the story
Curly hair can be a challenge, especially when it comes to styling it for work. However, with the right updos, you can keep your curls looking professional and polished. These styles not only keep your hair out of your face but also embrace the natural texture of your curls. Here are five easy updos that will make your curly hair work-ready in no time.
Tip 1
Classic curly bun
The classic curly bun is a timeless style that works for all occasions.
Start by gathering your curls into a high or low ponytail, depending on your preference.
Twist the ponytail around itself to form a bun, and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This style keeps your hair neat while showcasing your natural curl pattern.
Tip 2
Twisted half-updo
For those who want to keep some curls down, the twisted half-updo is perfect.
Take two sections from either side of your head and twist them towards the back. Secure them together with a small clip or pin.
This way, you get to keep some of your curls flowing while keeping things tidy.
Tip 3
Braided crown
The braided crown is an elegant option for curly hair.
Start by parting your hair down the middle and braid each side separately.
Once both braids are done, wrap them around the top of your head like a crown, and secure them with pins or small elastics.
This style gives a sophisticated look without losing the beauty of natural curls.
Tip 4
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is ideal for those busy mornings when you need a quick but stylish solution.
Simply gather all of your curls into a high ponytail, and twist it loosely into a bun at the top of your head.
Secure it with an elastic band or bobby pins, leaving some strands out for an effortlessly chic look.
Tip 5
Sleek low ponytail with twists
For a more polished appearance, try this sleek low ponytail with twists along its length.
Part your hair where desired before gathering it low at nape level, and secure tightly using an elastic band if needed before adding small twists throughout its length using additional sections from each side as necessary until complete.
This way, you achieve both control and style simultaneously!