5 easy updos to keep your hair cool this summer
What's the story
The Indian summer can be quite a challenge when it comes to styling your hair. The heat and humidity make it difficult to keep your hair looking good all day long. However, quick and easy updos can save you from bad hair days, while keeping you cool and comfortable. Here are five updos that are perfect for the Indian summer, stylish, and practical.
Tip 1
Messy bun with a twist
A messy bun with a twist is perfect for those lazy days when you want to look put together without putting in much effort.
Just gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around itself, and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This style keeps your hair off your neck and gives you a chic look.
Tip 2
Braided crown style
The braided crown style is both elegant and functional.
Start by parting your hair down the middle and creating two braids on either side of your head.
Wrap each braid around the top of your head like a crown, and secure them with pins or small clips.
This style keeps hair neatly in place while giving a regal touch.
Tip 3
Low bun with side braid
A low bun with a side braid is perfect for those who want to keep their hair off their shoulders but still look stylish.
Start by gathering all your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist it into a bun, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
Add a small side braid for extra flair.
Tip 4
Half-up twisted style
The half-up twisted style is perfect for those who want to keep some hair down while staying cool in the heat.
Take two sections from either side of your head, twist them towards each other at the back, and secure them together with pins or an elastic band.
This way, you get volume at the crown while keeping things neat.
Tip 5
High ponytail with scrunchie
A high ponytail secured with a scrunchie is an easy, yet effective, way to beat the heat this summer.
Pull all your hair back into a high ponytail at the crown of your head, using either an elastic band or a scrunchie to secure it in place.
Not only does this style keep you cool, but it also adds a pop of color if you choose vibrant scrunchies.