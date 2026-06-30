5 water-drinking habits you should start today
What's the story
Staying hydrated is key to keeping your body healthy and functioning well. For beginners, it can be hard to drink enough water every day. However, with a few simple tricks, you can make hydration a part of your daily life without much effort. Here are five practical ways to keep yourself hydrated, so that you can enjoy better health and energy levels.
Tip 1
Start your day with water
Start your day by drinking a glass of water as soon as you wake up. This simple habit helps kickstart your metabolism and rehydrates your body after hours of sleep. Keeping a glass or bottle of water by your bedside can remind you to drink it first thing in the morning. This practice not only boosts hydration but also sets a positive tone for the rest of the day.
Tip 2
Use a refillable water bottle
Invest in a refillable water bottle that you can carry around wherever you go. Having water within reach makes it easier to sip throughout the day, be it at work, school, or while running errands. Choose a bottle that suits your style and preferences so that it encourages you to drink more often. Many bottles even come with features like built-in filters or infusers for added convenience.
Tip 3
Set reminders on your phone
If you tend to forget drinking water regularly, set reminders on your phone at regular intervals during the day. These alerts can serve as gentle nudges to remind you to take a few sips, even when you're busy with other tasks. Gradually, this habit will help you develop a consistent hydration routine without much effort.
Tip 4
Infuse water with fruits or herbs
Make plain water more appealing by infusing it with slices of fruits or herbs like lemon, mint leaves, or cucumber. This not only adds flavor but also makes drinking water more enjoyable and encourages you to consume more fluids throughout the day. Experiment with different combinations until you find one that suits your taste preferences best.
Tip 5
Monitor your fluid intake
Keep track of how much fluid you consume each day using apps specifically designed for this purpose or simply by jotting down notes in a journal. Monitoring helps ensure that you meet your daily hydration goals by making you aware of any shortfalls in your intake levels over time, allowing you to adjust accordingly when needed.