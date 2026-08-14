These eco-friendly crafts can help you unwind
What's the story
Incorporating eco-friendly crafts into your self-care routine can be a fulfilling way to unwind and connect with nature. These activities not only promote relaxation but also encourage sustainability. By engaging in simple, creative projects, you can reduce stress and enhance your well-being while contributing positively to the environment. Here are five eco-friendly crafts that can easily be integrated into your self-care practices.
Tip 1
Craft homemade candles with soy wax
Making candles with soy wax is a sustainable alternative to paraffin-based ones.
Melt soy wax flakes in a double boiler, add fragrance oils if you like, and pour the mixture into containers with wicks already placed.
Once cooled, these candles will provide a clean burn and can be customized with colors and scents of your choice.
Tip 2
Design recycled paper art
Recycling old paper into art is a great way to be creative and save the planet.
Tear up scrap paper into small pieces and soak them in water until mushy.
Blend the mixture into pulp, spread it on a screen, and let it dry to make handmade paper.
You can use this paper for journaling, note-taking, or even as unique gift wraps.
Tip 3
Knit eco-friendly dishcloths
Knitting dishcloths from cotton yarn is not just practical but also eco-friendly, since cotton is biodegradable.
Choose simple patterns like garter stitch or ribbing for beginners.
These cloths are durable enough for daily use, yet gentle on surfaces like countertops or delicate dishes.
Plus, knitting itself can be meditative, adding to its self-care benefits.
Tip 4
Make plant-based lip balm
Creating lip balm using plant-based ingredients ensures that no harmful chemicals touch your lips.
Melt beeswax pellets and coconut oil over low heat until fully combined.
Pour into small tins or tubes, letting cool completely before applying directly onto lips whenever needed throughout the day.
Tip 5
Create natural bath salts
Making natural bath salts is an easy and fun craft that can elevate your bathing experience.
Mix Epsom salt with sea salt, and a few drops of essential oils like lavender or eucalyptus for a calming effect.
You can also add dried flowers or herbs like rose petals or chamomile for an extra touch of luxury.
Store them in a glass jar, and use them during your relaxing baths.