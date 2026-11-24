These flower-adorned buns are perfect for special occasions
What's the story
Buns are a classic hairstyle that can be made elegant with the addition of floral accessories. Perfect for weddings, parties, or any special occasion, these hairstyles are easy to achieve and look stunning. By adding flowers, you can personalize your bun and make it more appealing. Here are five elegant bun hairstyles that you can try with floral accessories.
#1
Classic chignon with fresh flowers
A classic chignon is a timeless choice for any formal event. By adding fresh flowers like roses or lilies, you can make this hairstyle even more elegant.
The flowers can be pinned around the bun or tucked behind the ear for a softer look.
This style works best with medium to long hair and gives an air of sophistication and grace.
#2
Messy bun adorned with baby's breath
The messy bun is the perfect combination of casual and chic. Adorning it with baby's breath makes it look more put-together without losing the relaxed vibe.
This is perfect for outdoor events or daytime occasions. The delicate white flowers add a touch of romance and make this simple hairstyle look effortlessly elegant.
#3
Sleek low bun with orchid accents
A sleek low bun is ideal for those who prefer a polished look. Adding orchids as accents takes this hairstyle to the next level of elegance.
Orchids come in different colors, so you can pick the ones that match your outfit or the theme of the event.
This style is perfect for evening functions or formal gatherings where you want to make a statement.
#4
High ballerina bun with peony clips
The high ballerina bun is a favorite among dancers and those who love a neat, high-up hairstyle.
Adding peony clips gives it a feminine touch, without overpowering the elegance of the bun.
Peonies, with their lush petals, make this hairstyle perfect for summer events or garden parties.
This combination is ideal for those who want to keep their hair up and look classy at the same time.
#5
Braided bun embellished with daisies
A braided bun mixes texture with elegance, ideal for those who want to add some detail to their updo.
Embellishing it with daisies adds a playful, yet sophisticated, touch.
Daisies, with their cheerful appearance, are perfect for daytime weddings or casual get-togethers where you want to look polished, yet approachable.
This style is perfect for those who want a unique twist on a classic bun.