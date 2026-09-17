Low bun hairstyles that are perfect for summer
What's the story
Summer calls for hairstyles that are not just stylish, but also comfortable. Low buns are a classic choice, giving you an elegant look while keeping the hair off your neck and face. They are easy to create and can be worn on different occasions, be it casual or formal. Here are five low bun styles that are perfect for summer elegance.
Timeless style
Classic low chignon
The classic low chignon is a timeless hairstyle that oozes sophistication.
To achieve this look, gather your hair at the nape of your neck, and twist it into a knot. Secure it with bobby pins or a hair tie.
This style is perfect for formal events or professional settings, giving you a polished appearance without much effort.
Creative twist
Braided low bun
A braided low bun adds an element of creativity to the traditional chignon.
Start by braiding a section of your hair from one side, before twisting it into a bun at the base of your neck.
This style not only looks elegant but also keeps your hair secure throughout the day, making it ideal for outdoor events.
Casual chic
Messy low bun
The messy low bun is perfect for those who want a relaxed, yet chic look.
Simply gather your hair loosely at the nape of your neck and twist it into a loose knot, allowing some strands to fall out naturally.
This effortless style is perfect for casual outings or days when you want comfort without compromising on style.
Elegant touch
Sleek low bun with accessories
For an added touch of elegance, you can accessorize your sleek low bun with decorative pins or combs.
Start by straightening your hair for a smooth finish, then gather it into a tight low bun at the nape of your neck.
Secure with pins, and add accessories for an extra flair, making this style perfect for weddings or formal gatherings.
Elegant simplicity
Twisted low bun
The twisted low bun is all about simplicity with an elegant touch.
Divide your hair into two sections and twist each section separately before wrapping them around each other at the base of your neck.
Secure with pins or ties as needed, making this style versatile enough for both day-to-day wear and special occasions alike.