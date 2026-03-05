5 ways you can use chickpea flour in cooking

Chickpea flour, a staple in many kitchens, is known for its versatility and nutritional benefits. Made from ground chickpeas, this flour is rich in protein and fiber, making it an excellent choice for those looking to add more plant-based options to their diet. Here are five everyday uses of chickpea flour that can enhance your meals and provide a healthy alternative to traditional flours.

Pancakes Nutritious pancakes Chickpea flour can be used to make nutritious pancakes that are high in protein and low in carbohydrates. Simply mix chickpea flour with water, salt, and spices to make a batter. Cook on a skillet like regular pancakes. These pancakes are perfect for breakfast or as a snack and can be topped with fresh vegetables or herbs for added flavor.

Baking Gluten-free baking alternative For those who are gluten-sensitive, chickpea flour makes an excellent substitute in baking. It can be used in combination with other gluten-free flours like almond or rice flour to bake bread, muffins, or cakes. The high protein content of chickpea flour helps in giving structure and moisture to baked goods without the need for gluten.

Thickening Thickening agent for soups and stews Chickpea flour also makes an excellent thickening agent for soups and stews. When mixed with water to form a paste, it can be added to simmering liquids to thicken them naturally. This method not only adds nutritional value but also enhances the texture of your favorite dishes without altering their flavor significantly.

Fritters Savory fritters delight Savory fritters made from chickpea flour are a delicious way to incorporate vegetables into your diet. Combine grated vegetables like zucchini or carrots with chickpea flour, spices, and herbs to make a batter. Fry spoonfuls of this mixture until golden brown on both sides. These fritters make an excellent appetizer or side dish.