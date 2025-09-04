Try these delicious spirulina-based dishes today

Known for its high protein content and rich nutrient profile, spirulina is a blue-green algae that is celebrated. It is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and has found its way into many dishes. Adding spirulina to your meals can make them healthy without compromising on taste. Here are five exciting dishes that creatively use this superfood.

Dish 1 Spirulina smoothie bowl A spirulina smoothie bowl is the easiest way to kickstart the day with a nutrient boost. Blend bananas, spinach, and almond milk with a teaspoon of spirulina powder until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with fresh fruits like berries or kiwi for additional flavor and texture. This colorful dish not only looks appealing but also packs in essential nutrients to kickstart your morning.

Dish 2 Spirulina pesto pasta Spirulina pesto pasta is a unique twist on the classic Italian dish. Simply blend basil leaves, garlic cloves, pine nuts, olive oil, Parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast for a vegan option), and one teaspoon of spirulina in a food processor until smooth. Toss this vibrant green pesto with cooked pasta of your choice for an antioxidant-rich meal that's delicious and satisfying.

Dish 3 Spirulina energy bars For those looking for an on-the-go snack loaded with energy-boosting ingredients, spirulina energy bars are the way to go. Combine oats, dates, almonds or walnuts (as per choice), honey or maple syrup (for sweetness), chia seeds or flaxseeds (for fiber), and one tablespoon spirulina powder in a food processor until combined well. Press the mixture into a baking dish lined with parchment paper before refrigerating until firm.

Dish 4 Spirulina guacamole dip Spirulina also makes a great addition to guacamole. It makes the dish more nutritious without compromising its creamy texture and tangy flavor. Mash some avocados, lime juice, tomatoes, onions, garlic, salt, pepper, cilantro and jalapenos (optional). Gradually mix in half a teaspoon of spirulina until the flavor balances well with everything, including this nutrient-rich algae.