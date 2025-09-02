5 must-try tempeh recipes

Tempeh, a versatile plant-based protein, offers endless possibilities for culinary creativity. Made from fermented soybeans, it's packed with nutrients and has a firm texture that absorbs flavors well. Whether you're new to tempeh or looking to expand your recipe repertoire, these five exciting dishes will inspire you to experiment in the kitchen. From savory stir-fries to hearty sandwiches, tempeh can be transformed into delicious meals that cater to various taste preferences.

Dish 1 Tempeh stir-fry with vegetables A simple yet flavorful dish, tempeh stir-fry, combines the goodness of fresh vegetables with the protein-rich benefits of tempeh. Start by cutting tempeh into bite-sized pieces and sauteing them until golden brown. Add a mix of your favorite vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots. Season with soy sauce and ginger for an Asian-inspired flavor profile. This quick meal is perfect for busy weeknights.

Dish 2 Spicy tempeh tacos For those who like a bit of heat, spicy tempeh tacos are perfect. Simply crumble the tempeh and cook it with chili powder, cumin, and paprika until well-seasoned. Serve in corn tortillas garnished with avocado slices and fresh cilantro for additional freshness. These tacos have a delightful combination of textures and flavors that will satiate any craving.

Dish 3 Tempeh sandwich with avocado spread A hearty sandwich option includes grilled tempeh with creamy avocado spread on whole-grain bread. Marinate the tempeh in balsamic vinegar before grilling it to amp up its taste profile even more. Layer it between slices of bread with lettuce leaves or tomato slices if you want—this sandwich makes an ideal lunch option loaded with nutrients.

Dish 4 Sweet and sour tempeh skewers Sweet-and-sour skewers marry tangy flavors with sweetness—a match made in heaven when served with grilled or roasted veggies like zucchini or cherry tomatoes (on skewers, too). Make a marinade with pineapple juice and soy sauce, coat cubed pieces and thread them on sticks. Grill/bake until they caramelize to perfection.