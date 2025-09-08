Leg day: Don't skip these ankle exercises

Ankle mobility is essential for maintaining balance and preventing injuries. Be it an athlete or a person who loves taking walks every day, improving ankle flexibility can help you move more efficiently. This article describes five exercises that can improve your ankle mobility and help you perform better in multiple physical activities. They are easy to perform and can be added to your routine without special equipment.

Tip 1 Ankle circles for flexibility Ankle circles are a simple exercise that increase the range of motion in your ankles. For this exercise, sit comfortably with one leg extended. Rotate your foot clockwise in a circular motion 10 times, then switch to counterclockwise for another ten rotations. Repeat with the other foot. This exercise targets the muscles around the ankle joint, promoting flexibility and reducing stiffness.

Tip 2 Calf stretch against wall The calf stretch against a wall works well for both calf muscle flexibility and ankle mobility. Stand facing a wall with one foot forward and the other extended back. Keep both heels on the ground and lean towards the wall until you feel a stretch in your back calf muscle. Hold this position for 15 to 20 seconds before switching legs. Regular practice can enhance ankle dorsiflexion.

Tip 3 Heel raises for strengthening Heel raises not only strengthen your calves but also improve ankle stability and mobility. Stand upright with feet hip-width apart near a support like a chair or wall (if needed) for balance. Slowly rise onto your toes, lifting your heels off the ground, lower them back down gently. Perform two sets of ten reps each day to build strength in your lower legs.

Tip 4 Toe walks to improve balance Toe walks are an excellent way to work on balance while enhancing ankle mobility at the same time. Simply walk forward on your toes across a room or hallway without letting heels touch down during each step taken forward until you reach your desired distance covered (about 15 feet). Repeat this process three times daily as part of routine workouts aimed at improving coordination skills, too!