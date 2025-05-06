Strengthen your hips with these simple exercises
Balanced hip strength is essential for supporting overall body stability and avoiding injuries.
The hips are involved in everything we do, from walking to lifting.
Building these muscles can improve athletic performance and everyday tasks.
Here are five exercises that cover all areas of hip strength, ensuring a comprehensive workout.
Drive 1
Squats for overall strength
Squats are basic to building overall lower body strength, including the hips.
They work on several muscle groups including the glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings.
To perform a squat, stand with feet shoulder-width apart and lower your body by bending your knees while keeping your back straight.
Go as low as possible without compromising form.
This exercise not only strengthens the hips but improves balance and coordination.
Drive 2
Lunges to target glutes
Lunges prove effective in targeting the gluteal muscles, which are important for hip stability.
Stand upright and step forward with one leg, lowering your hips until both knees are bent at about ninety degrees.
Your front knee shouldn't extend past your toes.
Alternate legs to ensure balanced development on both sides of the body.
Drive 3
Bridges for core engagement
Bridges also focus on strengthening your posterior chain, especially the glutes and lower back muscles.
Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.
Lift your hips towards the ceiling by pressing through your heels (keep your shoulders grounded).
Hold the position for a second before lowering back down slowly.
This exercise also engages your core, contributing to overall stability.
Drive 4
Clamshells for hip abductors
Clamshells specifically target the hip abductors, which help stabilize the pelvis during movement.
Lie on one side with legs stacked and knees bent at a right angle; keep feet together throughout motion as you lift the top knee upwards like opening a clamshell without rotating the pelvis or torso excessively outwardly away from the ground level beneath you.