Add these ankle exercises to your daily workout

Ankle joint flexibility is essential for maintaining balance and preventing injuries. Be it an athlete or a person who enjoys taking walks daily, flexible ankles can improve your performance and reduce the risk of strains. By adding certain exercises into your routine, you can greatly improve ankle mobility. Here are five such exercises that can give you better ankle flexibility, smoother movements, and an active life.

Tip 1 Ankle circles Ankle circles are a simple yet effective exercise to enhance flexibility. Sit comfortably with one leg extended. Rotate your foot in a circular motion, making sure to move slowly and deliberately. Perform 10 circles in one direction, then switch to the opposite direction for another 10 circles. This exercise helps in loosening up the joints and increasing range of motion.

Tip 2 Calf stretch The calf stretch targets both calf muscles and Achilles tendon, which are crucial for ankle movement. Stand facing a wall with one foot forward and the other back. Keep both heels on the ground as you lean towards the wall until you feel a stretch in your back leg's calf muscle. Hold this position for 20 seconds before switching legs.

Tip 3 Toe raises Toe raises also strengthen the muscles around your ankles while improving flexibility. Stand upright with feet hip-width apart. Slowly rise onto your toes as high as possible, hold it for two seconds, then lower back down gently. Repeat this movement 15 times to engage various muscles supporting ankle stability.

Tip 4 Heel walks Heel walks are great for improving balance and strengthening ankle joints at the same time. Walk on your heels across a flat surface without letting toes touch down. Hold this position for about 30 seconds per set if possible before resting briefly between sets if needed.