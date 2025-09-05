5 knee exercises you must do daily

Knee strength and joint health are essential to keep up with mobility and avoid injuries. Regular exercise can contribute in strengthening the muscles around the knee, enhancing flexibility, and alleviating pain. In this article, we discuss five exercises that can be easily included in your routine to promote knee health. These exercises are aimed at improving stability, range of motion, and muscle strength without stressing the joints.

Tip 1 Straight leg raises Straight leg raises are great for strengthening the quadriceps without bending the knee. Lie flat on your back with one leg bent at a ninety-degree angle while keeping the other leg straight. Slowly lift the straight leg to match the height of your bent knee, hold for a few seconds, then lower it back down. Repeat this exercise 10 to 15 times per leg to build strength gradually.

Tip 2 Hamstring curls Hamstring curls target the muscles at the back of your thigh, which support knee movement. Stand upright while holding onto a chair or wall for balance. Bend one knee slowly so that your heel moves toward your buttocks, then lower it back down gently. Perform two sets of 10 repetitions per leg to improve muscle tone and flexibility.

Tip 3 Wall sits Wall sits build endurance in both your quadriceps and gluteal muscles while stabilizing your knees. Simply stand with your back against a wall and slide down till your knees make a right angle as if you're sitting on an invisible chair. Hold this position for 20-30 seconds before standing up again. Gradually increase duration as you gain strength.