Do these exercises for better digestive health

The esophagus plays a crucial role in the digestive system, acting as a conduit for food and liquids from the mouth to the stomach. Maintaining its function is essential for overall digestive health. Engaging in specific exercises can help improve esophageal function, potentially alleviating symptoms of conditions like acid reflux or dysphagia. Here are five exercises that may contribute to better esophageal health and function.

Tip 1 Diaphragmatic breathing Diaphragmatic breathing means deep breathing with the diaphragm instead of shallow chest breaths. This exercise can strengthen the diaphragm, which is located near the lower esophageal sphincter. If you practice diaphragmatic breathing regularly, you may gain better control of this muscle, which may reduce acid reflux symptoms by preventing stomach acids from moving back into the esophagus.

Tip 2 Neck stretches Neck stretches can help relax and strengthen muscles around the throat and upper esophagus area. Simple stretches such as tilting your head side-to-side or forward-and-backward can ease tension in these muscles. Regular practice of neck stretches may enhance swallowing efficiency by ensuring that these muscles are not overly tight or strained during eating.

Tip 3 Swallowing exercises Swallowing exercises improve the coordination and strength of swallowing muscles. Dry swallowing (swallowing without any food or liquid in your mouth) is one effective exercise. Another method is to hold a small amount of water in your mouth before swallowing it slowly, focusing on each phase of swallowing. These exercises can help those with dysphagia by improving muscle control during eating.

Tip 4 Tongue strengthening exercises Strengthening tongue muscles can aid smoother movement during swallowing processes. Simple exercises involve pressing your tongue against the roof of your mouth or sticking it out as far as possible before retracting it back into your mouth slowly. These actions help build muscle tone and coordination required for efficient food passage through the esophagus.