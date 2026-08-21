Give tired eyes some relief with these simple exercises
What's the story
In today's digital age, our eyes are constantly exposed to screens, making it essential to keep them healthy. Eyelid exercises can be a simple yet effective way to improve eye comfort and health. These exercises help in reducing strain, improving circulation, and keeping eyelids flexible. Incorporating them into your daily routine can provide relief from fatigue and dryness caused by prolonged screen time.
Tip 1
Blinking exercise for moisture retention
The blinking exercise is simple, yet effective. It involves blinking your eyes frequently to keep them moist.
Normally, we blink around 20 times a minute, but this reduces when we stare at screens.
By consciously increasing the number of blinks, you can help spread tears evenly across the eyes, reducing dryness and irritation.
Tip 2
Eye rolling for relaxation
Eye rolling is a great way to relax the muscles around your eyes.
Start by looking up as far as you can without straining.
Slowly roll your eyes in a clockwise direction for a few seconds before switching to the counterclockwise direction.
Repeat this a few times to relieve tension around the eyes.
Tip 3
Palming technique for stress relief
Palming is a technique that involves warming your palms and placing them gently over closed eyes.
Start by rubbing your palms together until they feel warm.
Then, close your eyes and place your palms over them without applying pressure.
This technique helps relax the eye muscles and reduces stress on the eyes from screen time.
Tip 4
Focus shifting exercise for strain reduction
Focus shifting is all about changing focus between near and far objects to reduce strain on eye muscles.
Hold a pen or any small object at arm's length and focus on it for a few seconds before shifting your gaze to something farther away, like a picture on the wall.
Repeat this exercise several times to ease muscle tension.
Tip 5
Eyebrow lifts for eyelid flexibility
Eyebrow lifts also strengthen the muscles around the eyelids, making them more flexible.
Raise your eyebrows as high as you can, hold for a few seconds, and then relax them back down slowly.
Repeat this exercise several times throughout the day to improve eyelid movement control and reduce fatigue from extended screen use.