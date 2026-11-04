5 fascinating wedding customs from Peru
What's the story
Peruvian weddings are a beautiful blend of traditions and cultures, which are reflected in their unique customs. These ceremonies are not just a celebration of love, but also a tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Peru. From colorful attire to traditional rituals, each wedding custom has its own significance and history. Here, we explore five fascinating wedding customs that make Peruvian weddings so special.
#1
The lasso ceremony
The lasso ceremony is an important part of many Peruvian weddings.
In this ritual, a rope or cord is placed around the couple's shoulders after they exchange vows. The lasso symbolizes unity and the bond they share as partners.
It is usually done by the padrinos (godparents) of the ceremony, who play an important role in guiding and supporting the couple throughout their marriage.
#2
El baile del dinero
El baile del dinero, or the money dance, is a fun tradition where guests pin money onto the bride and groom as they dance together.
This custom serves two purposes: It helps the newlyweds financially, and it gives everyone a chance to celebrate their union with joy and excitement.
The money dance often comes near the end of the reception, adding an element of festivity to the occasion.
#3
Dressing in traditional attire
In many regions of Peru, couples wear traditional attire for their wedding day.
Brides may wear colorful dresses with intricate embroidery, while grooms opt for similar traditional clothing.
These outfits are often inspired by indigenous designs and reflect regional variations across Peru.
Wearing traditional attire connects couples to their cultural roots on this important day.
#4
The cake cutting ritual
Cutting the wedding cake is not just about enjoying dessert; it has symbolic meaning in Peruvian culture.
It represents sharing abundance with family and friends who have gathered to celebrate this union together.
The couple usually cuts into a beautifully decorated cake before serving slices among guests at their reception party later on during festivities.
#5
Offering gifts to guests
Peruvian weddings usually involve giving small gifts or favors to guests as a token of gratitude for their presence on such an important occasion.
These gifts can vary from locally made handicrafts or sweets, depending on the region where you are celebrating your nuptials.
This custom highlights generosity within communities, bringing people together through shared experiences during joyous events like these ones.