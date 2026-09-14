Love short hair? Try these faux bob styles
What's the story
The faux bob is a versatile hairstyle that can instantly transform your look without the commitment of a permanent cut. It is perfect for those who want to experiment with shorter hair or simply add some flair to their style. This chic, elegant look can be achieved with minimal effort and is suitable for various occasions. Here are five stylish faux bob ideas that can elevate your elegance effortlessly.
Tip 1
Classic curled faux bob
The classic curled faux bob gives you a timeless elegance, with soft curls framing your face.
Start by curling your hair with a medium-sized curling iron. Once done, gently tousle the curls with your fingers to give them volume and texture.
Tuck the ends of your hair under and pin them at the nape of your neck with bobby pins.
This style is perfect for formal events, or a night out.
Tip 2
Sleek straight faux bob
For a modern and sophisticated look, try the sleek straight faux bob.
Use a flat iron to straighten your hair until smooth and shiny.
Part your hair in the middle or side, as per your preference, and tuck the ends under at the nape of your neck.
Secure with bobby pins for an ultra-polished finish, ideal for professional settings or elegant gatherings.
Tip 3
Messy textured faux bob
The messy textured faux bob is all about effortless chicness with its tousled waves and volume.
Apply texturizing spray or mousse on damp hair before blow-drying it upside down for added lift at the roots.
Once dry, create loose waves using a curling wand without being too precise about them being uniform in size or shape—this gives an intentionally undone vibe, perfect for casual outings.
Tip 4
Braided faux bob twist
Incorporating braids into your faux bob adds an intricate touch while keeping things secure all day long.
Start by braiding two small sections from each side near temples toward the back, where they meet together, and secure with clear elastics if needed.
Continue the styling process as usual by tucking the remaining length underneath itself securely using additional pins if necessary.
This works beautifully when paired alongside dresses featuring intricate detailing themselves too!
Tip 5
Vintage-inspired faux bob
For those who love retro styles, the vintage-inspired faux bob is the perfect choice. It gives you a classic look reminiscent of the glamorous eras of the past.
It starts with setting the hair in pin curls or rollers, giving you the defined waves.
Once set, gently brush through them to soften the curls, and create volume.
Tuck and pin the ends under for a secure hold, achieving a timeless elegance.