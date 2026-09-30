Fennel is the star of these vegan dishes!

Moroccan fennel salad is a refreshing dish that combines thinly sliced fennel with citrus fruits like oranges or lemons.

The dish is usually garnished with fresh herbs like mint or parsley, giving it an aromatic touch.

A drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt make the flavors come alive.

This salad is not just delicious, but also a great source of vitamins and antioxidants.