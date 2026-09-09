5 fennel-quinoa recipes you'll love
What's the story
Fennel and quinoa are two ingredients that make the perfect pair for delicious and nutritious meals. Fennel's mild anise-like flavor goes perfectly with quinoa's nutty taste, making for a delightful combination. Here are five recipes that highlight the unique flavors of these ingredients, giving you a taste of something different. Be it a light salad or a hearty main dish, these recipes have got you covered with creative ways to enjoy fennel and quinoa together.
Dish 1
Fennel quinoa salad with citrus dressing
This refreshing salad pairs the crispness of fennel with the zesty notes of citrus dressing.
Start by slicing fennel thinly and mixing it with cooked quinoa. Add segments of orange or grapefruit for sweetness.
The dressing can be made by whisking together olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
This salad is perfect as a light lunch or side dish.
Dish 2
Quinoa stuffed fennel bulbs
For a more filling option, try stuffing fennel bulbs with quinoa.
First, hollow out the bulbs and cook quinoa as per package instructions.
Mix cooked quinoa with diced tomatoes, herbs like parsley or dill, and spices such as cumin or coriander for added flavor.
Stuff the mixture into the fennel bulbs, and bake until tender.
Dish 3
Roasted fennel and quinoa bowl
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of fennel while adding depth to its flavor profile when paired with quinoa in this bowl dish.
Slice fennels into wedges, and toss them in olive oil before roasting them in an oven until golden brown at edges but still tender inside (about 20 minutes at 200 degrees Celsius).
Serve over a bed of fluffy cooked quinoa, along with avocado slices on top.
Dish 4
Creamy fennel-quinoa soup
This comforting soup combines creamy textures with subtle anise notes from fresh fennels, blended smoothly into a broth base made from vegetable stock, mixed together alongside cooked grains like red or white varieties, depending on the preference level desired by the cook.
Simmer everything together until heated thoroughly before serving hot bowls, topped generously with chopped chives if available.
Dish 5
Grilled vegetable skewers with quinoa
Grilling brings out the best flavors in vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and sliced fennel.
Skewer the vegetables, brush them lightly with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper before grilling over medium-high heat for a few minutes on each side.
Serve the grilled skewers over a bed of fluffy red or white grains, depending on your preference.