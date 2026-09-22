These fennel soup recipes are awesome!
What's the story
Fennel is a versatile and aromatic herb that can elevate the taste of many dishes. During monsoon, a warm bowl of soup can be the best comfort. Here are five fennel soup recipes that are perfect for this rainy season. Each recipe highlights the unique flavor of fennel, giving you a delightful experience on a chilly day.
Dish 1
Classic fennel and potato soup
This classic soup combines the earthy taste of potatoes with the sweet, anise-like flavor of fennel.
Saute chopped onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add diced potatoes and sliced fennel bulbs, then cover with vegetable broth.
Simmer until the potatoes are tender. Blend until smooth for a creamy texture.
Season with salt, and pepper to taste.
Dish 2
Creamy fennel and carrot soup
For this vibrant soup, start by sauteing onions in butter until translucent.
Add sliced carrots and fennel bulbs, cooking until they soften.
Pour in vegetable broth, and let it simmer until the carrots are tender.
Blend the mixture for a creamy consistency, adding cream or milk for richness if desired.
Season with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs like thyme or parsley.
Dish 3
Spicy fennel lentil soup
This hearty lentil soup gets an extra kick from spices like cumin and coriander.
Start by cooking lentils in water until soft.
In another pot, saute onions, garlic, ginger paste, cumin seeds, coriander powder, and sliced fennel bulbs together until fragrant.
Add cooked lentils with vegetable broth, and simmer for 15 minutes before serving hot with lemon wedges on the side.
Dish 4
Roasted Tomato-Fennel Bisque
Roasting tomatoes brings out their natural sweetness, which pairs beautifully with fennel's unique taste profile in this bisque recipe.
Roast tomatoes at high heat until caramelized, then blend them smoothly along with a sauteed onion-fennel mixture, seasoned lightly using a salt-pepper combo, before returning to the stovetop over a low flame until thickened adequately.
Dish 5
Zesty lemon-fennel soup
This refreshing lemon-fennel soup is perfect when you want something light, yet flavorful, during rainy days!
Start by simmering thinly sliced lemons with water for about five minutes before adding chopped fresh-fennel fronds, along with a pinch of salt and pepper.
Cook for another two minutes, then strain the liquid into a bowl.
Serve warm, garnished with extra fronds if desired.