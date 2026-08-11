Make the most of rainy days with Darjeeling tea
What's the story
As the monsoon descends upon India, the lush green landscapes of Darjeeling come alive. Famous for its exquisite teas, the region offers a range of flavors that can make your rainy days even more delightful. Here are five flavorful teas from Darjeeling that are perfect for the monsoon season. Each tea has its own unique taste and aroma, giving you a warm embrace as the rain pours outside.
#1
First flush delight
The first flush Darjeeling tea is harvested in early spring and is known for its light color and delicate flavor.
This tea has a floral aroma with hints of muscatel notes.
Its briskness makes it an ideal choice for those who enjoy a refreshing cup during the cooler monsoon mornings.
The first flush is best enjoyed without milk or sugar to appreciate its subtle nuances fully.
#2
Second flush muscatel magic
Second flush Darjeeling tea is picked in late spring and is famous for its rich muscatel flavor.
The darker infusion has a fuller body than the first flush, with fruity undertones reminiscent of grapes and honey.
This tea goes well with light snacks, or it can be sipped alone as an afternoon pick-me-up on rainy days.
#3
Autumnal amber brew
Harvested in autumn, autumnal Darjeeling tea offers a unique amber hue and robust flavor profile.
It has earthy notes, complemented by hints of caramel and spice, making it perfect for those who prefer stronger brews during the monsoon season.
This amber brew pairs well with biscuits or can be enjoyed plain while watching raindrops dance on windowsills.
#4
Organic green wonder
Organic green Darjeeling tea provides a refreshing alternative to black varieties, with its grassy aroma and vegetal taste profile.
Rich in antioxidants, this green wonder can be consumed hot or cold, depending on your mood—hot cups deliver warmth against cool breezes outside, while iced versions offer crispness amidst humidity indoors.
#5
White silver tips indulgence
White silver tips are made from young buds covered with fine silvery hairs. They are picked at dawn, when dew still clings onto leaves.
This rare delicacy provides an indulgent experience with its creamy texture and subtle sweetness.
It makes it ideal for savoring slowly, relishing every sip as the world outside transforms under the monsoon skies.