Top 5 forearm exercises you shouldn't miss
Building forearm strength is important to boost grip and endurance, both of which are key to a range of physical activities.
Strong forearms can boost your performance in sports, weightlifting, and even daily tasks requiring hand strength.
Here are five effective exercises aimed at the forearms that'll help increase your grip strength and overall endurance.
You can easily add them to your routine for noticeable results over time.
Wrist curls
Wrist curls are a basic exercise to strengthen your forearm flexors.
For this, sit on a bench with your forearms resting on your thighs with dumbbells in each hand.
Let your wrists hang over the edge of your knees.
Slowly curl the weights upward by flexing your wrists and lower them back down in a controlled manner.
Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 reps.
Reverse curls
Reverse wrist curls focus on the extensor muscles of the forearms.
Sit on a bench with your palms facing downward while holding dumbbells or a barbell.
Place your arms on your thighs with wrists hanging over the edge.
Curl the weights upward by extending at the wrist joint, then slowly return to starting position.
Do three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions.
Farmer's walks
The farmer's walk is an amazing full-body exercise that also improves grip strength to a great extent.
Just hold heavy dumbbells or kettlebells at arm's length by your sides and walk forward for a certain distance/time period without letting go of the weights.
Maintain good posture throughout this movement as it works multiple muscle groups, including those in hands and forearms.
Towel pull-ups
Towel pull-ups are more challenging than regular ones because they require more grip strength (holding onto towels across bars instead of normal grips available at gyms/home setups).
Loop two towels around a sturdy overhead bar, grip tight before pulling yourself up until the chin clears the level surface above head height (if possible).
Repeat eight times/set over three total rounds/session.
Plate pinches
Plate pinches improve pinch-grip strength, essential for hand dexterity and muscular endurance.
Take two weight plates in fingers only, no thumbs, and keep a tight grip on them.
Try to hold this balance for thirty seconds to a minute, according to your ability.
Regular practice will show amazing improvements in your grip strength and endurance.