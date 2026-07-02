Make your office holiday party more fun with these ideas
What's the story
Holiday office parties are a great way to celebrate the season and bring colleagues together. If you are looking for fun activities that can liven up your gathering and promote team spirit, here are five unique ideas. These activities are designed to be inclusive, engaging, and suitable for different group sizes. By incorporating these elements, you can ensure a memorable event that strengthens workplace relationships and boosts morale.
Gift exchange
Secret Santa gift exchange
A classic holiday tradition, a Secret Santa gift exchange adds an element of surprise and excitement to any office party. Participants draw names anonymously and give small gifts within a predetermined budget. This activity encourages thoughtful giving and allows employees to learn more about each other's interests. It can be easily organized through online platforms or traditional methods, making it accessible for all team members.
Trivia fun
Holiday-themed trivia game
A holiday-themed trivia game is a fun way to test knowledge of festive traditions, movies, and music. Divide the office into teams and ask questions related to various cultures' holiday celebrations. This activity promotes teamwork while providing an entertaining break from routine work tasks. Plus, it encourages friendly competition among colleagues who may not interact regularly outside their departments.
Sweater contest
Ugly sweater contest
An ugly sweater contest adds humor and creativity to your office party. Encourage employees to wear their most outrageous holiday sweaters, then vote on categories like "Most Creative" or "Funniest." This lighthearted competition fosters camaraderie as people share laughs over their fashion choices. Offering small prizes can further motivate participation and make the event more memorable.
Cookie Station
Cookie decorating station
Setting up a cookie decorating station lets employees unleash their artistic side while enjoying some festive treats. Provide plain cookies along with icing, sprinkles, and other decorations so that everyone can customize their own creations. This interactive activity promotes collaboration as people share tips or work together on larger designs, all while indulging in sweet delights.
Karaoke time
Holiday karaoke session
Holiday karaoke sessions bring out the best in everyone, singing classic tunes, so everyone can join in. Set up a stage area with microphones and speakers, and let volunteers perform solo or in groups, singing songs that celebrate the season. This activity not only entertains but also breaks down barriers, letting colleagues bond over shared musical experiences, making it a highlight of any festive gathering.