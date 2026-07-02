Setting up a cookie decorating station lets employees unleash their artistic side

Make your office holiday party more fun with these ideas

By Vinita Jain 02:58 pm Jul 02, 202602:58 pm

What's the story

Holiday office parties are a great way to celebrate the season and bring colleagues together. If you are looking for fun activities that can liven up your gathering and promote team spirit, here are five unique ideas. These activities are designed to be inclusive, engaging, and suitable for different group sizes. By incorporating these elements, you can ensure a memorable event that strengthens workplace relationships and boosts morale.