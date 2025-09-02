Strengthen your upper body with these exercises

Gambia, a tiny West African nation, offers such unique exercises which can help you build a strong upper body. Inspired by the traditional practices and day-to-day activities of the Gambian people, these exercises are aimed at enhancing strength, flexibility, and endurance without expensive equipment. Incorporate these exercises into your routine, and achieve an empowered upper body while embracing fitness' cultural diversity.

Exercise 1 Traditional rope pulling Rope pulling is a popular activity in Gambia for several tasks including fishing and farming. This exercise targets your arms, shoulders, and back muscles. To do this exercise, tie a strong rope with a fixed object at shoulder height. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and bring the rope towards you with both hands in a rowing motion. Repeat the movement for several sets to build strength.

Exercise 2 Palm tree climbing Not only is palm tree climbing practical, but it's also a great upper body workout. It works your arms, shoulders, chest, and core. Start by wrapping your arms around a sturdy pole or tree trunk at chest height. Use your legs to push off while pulling yourself up with your arms until you get as high as possible before descending slowly.

Exercise 3 Sandbag lifting Sandbag lifting mimics traditional weightlifting with locally available materials such as sandbags or sacks filled with rice or grains. This exercise effectively strengthens biceps, triceps, shoulders, and back muscles without needing gym equipment. Start by holding one sandbag in each hand at waist level; lift them overhead simultaneously before lowering them back down slowly.

Exercise 4 Paddle rowing on riverbanks Paddle rowing along riverbanks can also be an effective workout for biceps, triceps, deltoids, lats, traps, abs, obliques, lower back, glutes, hamstrings, quads, calves, all while enjoying nature's beauty around you! All you have to do is find yourself near any water source, grab hold, paddle, start rowing away, alternating sides every few strokes, maintaining a steady pace throughout the session, proper form to avoid injury, and maximizing benefits gained from the activity itself!