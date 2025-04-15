Must-try vegan rice recipes from around the world
Exploring vegan rice recipes from around the world can be quite an adventure.
These dishes not only serve a variety of flavors but also highlight the versatility of rice as a staple.
From spicy to sweet, each recipe presents its own taste and texture, making them worth a try in your kitchen.
Here are five global vegan rice recipes you would want to try for your next meal.
Tropical twist
Thai pineapple fried rice
Thai pineapple fried rice is a sweet-salty treat.
This dish usually contains fresh pineapple chunks, cashews, and vegetables like bell peppers and peas. Soy sauce and curry powder add flavor to it.
It's usually garnished with cilantro for an extra burst of freshness.
This recipe is a must-try for those who like a touch of sweetness in their food.
Mediterranean delight
Spanish vegetable paella
Spanish vegetable paella is a riot of colors that showcases the heady flavors of saffron-laden rice with a medley of colorful vegetables like bell peppers, tomatoes, and green beans.
Traditionally made in a wide pan, this dish lets the rice form a crispy bottom layer socarrat.
The hint of smoked paprika lends it an authentic Spanish touch that makes it absolutely irresistible.
Zesty flavor
Indian lemon rice
Indian lemon rice is famous for its tangy flavor, thanks to fresh lemon juice and zest.
This South Indian specialty uses ingredients such as mustard seeds, turmeric, peanuts, and curry leaves to create multiple layers of flavor in every bite.
Usually served on festive occasions or simple meals at home, this dish goes perfectly with coconut chutney or vegetable curries.
Fresh aroma
Mexican cilantro lime rice
Mexican cilantro lime rice provides a refreshing spin on plain old white rice by cooking it with some lime juice and freshly chopped cilantro leaves.
It makes a wonderful side to tacos or burritos, brightening the plate with its citrusy notes.
These beautifully complement spicy Mexican food without overpowering any other components in these dishes.
Umami experience
Japanese sushi rice bowl
Japanese sushi bowls offer all the essential elements of traditional sushi rolls, without any requirement for rolling skills at all.
Just prepare some seasoned sushi-grade short-grain white sticky rice and top it off with sliced avocado, cucumber, carrots, edamame beans, nori seaweed sheets, sesame seeds, soy sauce drizzle, wasabi paste, and pickled ginger slices if you wish, too.