Got a globe? Best spots to place them

Globes are a unique way to add a touch of history and culture to your home. These round pieces, with their colorful designs and intricate details, can be used in several ways to beautify your living space. Here are five creative ways to display globes at home, each adding a different element of style and personality to your decor.

Tip 1 Centerpiece for dining tables Using a globe as a centerpiece on your dining table can make for an eye-catching focal point. The vibrant colors and detailed maps of these globes can spark interesting conversations among guests. Pick a medium-sized globe that complements the size of your table without overpowering it. This placement not only beautifies the dining area but also adds an educational element to mealtime discussions.

Tip 2 Accent piece on bookshelves Placing a globe on a bookshelf can add depth and character to your collection of books. Choose a spot where the globe is easily visible but doesn't overshadow other decorative items or books. This way, the globe becomes an accent piece that enhances the overall aesthetic of the shelf, while also serving as an educational tool for anyone browsing through your collection.

Tip 3 Decorative element in living rooms Adding a globe to your living room decor can add sophistication and a touch of wanderlust. Position it on a side table or console where it can be admired but not easily knocked over. The globe's colors should harmonize with other elements in the room, creating a cohesive look that ties together various design elements.

Tip 4 Unique nightstand accessory Using a globe as part of your bedroom decor is a great way to add a unique touch to your space. Place it on your nightstand for a quirky accessory that doubles up as an educational tool. The globe's design should go well with other bedroom decor items like lamps or picture frames for a cohesive look.