Stock up your pantry with these gluten-free grains

Gluten-free baking can be a tricky affair, but with the right grains, you can make delicious and satisfying baked goods. These grains not only serve as a substitute for wheat but also add unique flavors and textures to your recipes. Knowing these grains will help you stock your pantry with the essentials for successful gluten-free baking. Here are five must-have gluten-free grains.

#1 Almond flour: A nutty alternative Almond flour is made from finely ground almonds and is a popular choice for gluten-free baking. It has a slightly nutty flavor that goes well with sweet and savory dishes alike. Almond flour is rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber, making it a nutritious option. It works well in recipes like muffins, cookies, and pancakes. However, due to its high fat content, you may need to adjust liquid ingredients in your recipes.

#2 Coconut flour: Absorbent and versatile Coconut flour is another popular gluten-free grain option. It is made from dried coconut meat and is extremely absorbent. This means it soaks up a lot of moisture, so when using coconut flour in your recipes, you may have to increase the liquid components or reduce other dry ingredients. Coconut flour lends a subtle sweetness to baked goods, making it ideal for cakes and bread.

#3 Rice flour: A staple ingredient Rice flour is a staple in many gluten-free kitchens. It is made from finely milled white or brown rice and has a neutral taste that doesn't interfere with other flavors in your dish. Rice flour can be used as a thickening agent or as a base for gluten-free all-purpose blends. It works well in cookies, brownies, and even pizza crusts.

#4 Oat flour: Wholesome texture booster Oat flour adds a wholesome texture to baked goods without overpowering them with flavor. Made by grinding oats into a fine powder, oat flour adds fiber to your diet while enhancing the texture of bread or muffins with its slightly chewy consistency. Just ensure you use certified gluten-free oats if you're sensitive to gluten.