How to get natural waves for black hair
What's the story
Creating natural waves in black hair can be a fun and rewarding experience. With the right techniques and tools, you can achieve beautiful waves without the need for harsh chemicals or expensive treatments. Whether you have short or long hair, there are several methods that can help you get those coveted waves. Here are five hacks to create natural waves in black hair, each offering unique benefits and easy application.
Tip 1
Use braids for wavy texture
Braiding your hair is one of the simplest ways to create natural waves.
Start with slightly damp hair, and divide it into sections. Braid each section tightly, and leave them overnight or until completely dry.
Once unraveled, you will have a wavy texture that adds volume and bounce to your locks without any heat damage.
Tip 2
Try twist-outs for defined waves
Twist-outs are another effective technique for achieving defined waves in black hair.
Begin by sectioning damp hair and twisting small portions tightly from root to tip.
Allow the twists to dry completely before unraveling them carefully.
This method gives you well-defined waves with a natural look, perfect for any occasion.
Tip 3
Use flexi rods for uniform waves
Flexi rods are great for creating uniform waves all over your head.
Start with slightly damp hair, then wrap small sections around flexi rods from ends to roots.
Secure each rod in place, and leave them in for several hours or overnight until the hair is completely dry.
Removing the rods will reveal consistent, bouncy waves.
Tip 4
Experiment with pin curls
Pin curls provide an old-school way to get soft, natural waves without heat styling tools.
Just take small sections of damp hair, roll them into loops against your scalp, and secure with bobby pins or clips.
Let them set until your hair is completely dry before removing the pins to reveal soft, voluminous waves.
Tip 5
Use sea salt spray for texture
Sea salt spray is ideal for adding texture and enhancing natural wave patterns in black hair.
Lightly mist it on damp or dry hair, scrunching as you go along to encourage wave formation.
This product gives you a beachy, tousled look without making your hair feel gritty or weighed down.