These timeless braided hairstyles are perfect for fall
What's the story
As the leaves change color and the air turns crisp, fall presents a perfect opportunity to experiment with new hairstyles. Braids are a timeless choice, offering versatility and elegance for any occasion. Whether you are heading to a casual gathering or a formal event, these five braided hairstyles can add a touch of sophistication to your autumn look. Each style is easy to create and can be adapted to suit your personal taste.
#1
Classic French braid
The classic French braid is an evergreen favorite that never goes out of style. It involves weaving three sections of hair together, adding more hair as you go along.
This braid keeps your hair neatly in place while giving it an elegant touch.
Perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions, the French braid can be worn down or styled into an updo for added flair.
#2
Dutch braid twist
The Dutch braid twist is similar to the French braid but with an inverted technique.
Instead of crossing the outer strands over the middle, you cross them under.
This creates a raised effect on top of the head, giving it a more textured appearance.
The Dutch braid twist is ideal for adding volume and interest to your hairstyle, making it perfect for fall festivities.
#3
Fishtail braid elegance
The fishtail braid is known for its intricate look, which is deceptively simple to create.
By splitting your hair into two sections and alternately crossing small pieces from each side over one another, you get a beautiful pattern that resembles fish scales.
This style works best with medium to long hair and can be worn loose or tightly braided, depending on preference.
#4
Crown braid beauty
A crown braid gives you the royal treatment by wrapping your head in a single braid or two. It adds an element of sophistication, without being too fussy.
Ideal for formal events, or just when you want to feel like a queen, this hairstyle keeps your hair under control while looking stunning.
#5
Waterfall braid charm
The waterfall braid is a romantic hairstyle that gives you a cascading effect by letting some strands fall through the braid. This way, you can create a beautiful, flowing look.
Perfect for adding a touch of charm to your autumn style, the waterfall braid is ideal for both casual and special occasions, giving you an elegant yet effortless appearance.