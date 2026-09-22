5 simple hair combing tips you may be missing
What's the story
Combing is an essential part of hair care, but many of us overlook some basic techniques that can make a world of difference. Using the right combing techniques can help you maintain healthy, shiny hair and avoid unnecessary damage. Here are five hair combing techniques that are often overlooked but can help you achieve healthier locks. These simple tricks can be easily added to your daily routine.
Tip 1
Start with detangling spray
Before you start combing your hair, apply a detangling spray.
This product helps in loosening knots and tangles, making it easier to comb through without pulling or breaking the strands.
It is especially useful for those with curly or wavy hair types that tend to tangle easily.
By using a detangling spray, you minimize the stress on your hair while combing.
Tip 2
Use wide-tooth combs for wet hair
Wet hair is more prone to breakage than dry hair, which is why it is important to be gentle when combing it.
A wide-tooth comb is perfect for this purpose, as it gently detangles wet locks without causing much damage.
Avoid using fine-tooth combs on wet hair, as they can lead to excessive pulling and split ends.
Tip 3
Section your hair while combing
Dividing your hair into sections before you start combing makes the process a lot easier and more efficient.
Start from the ends of each section and work your way up slowly, detangling knots gently as you go.
This way, you ensure that every part of your head gets equal attention, and reduces the chances of missing out on tangles.
Tip 4
Avoid over-brushing daily
While brushing is important for distributing natural oils from the scalp down the length of your hair, over-brushing can lead to damage and frizz.
Limit brushing to once or twice a day, with a gentle brush designed for your hair type.
This keeps your scalp healthy, without causing unnecessary wear on your strands.
Tip 5
Clean your comb regularly
Cleaning your comb regularly prevents dirt and product buildup from transferring back onto your hair every time you use it.
Wash combs with warm water and mild soap every week or two weeks, depending on how often you use them.
A clean comb helps maintain hygiene standards in your grooming routine.