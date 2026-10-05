5 simple ways to tame frizzy hair fast
What's the story
African hair is naturally beautiful, but it can be difficult to manage at times. Frizz is a common problem, but with the right hair twists, you can keep it under control and flaunt gorgeous, healthy-looking locks. These styles not only tame frizz but also celebrate the unique texture of African hair. Here are five effective hair twists that can help you achieve a frizz-free look.
Tip 1
Two-strand twist technique
The two-strand twist technique is one of the simplest and most popular methods to manage African hair.
It involves dividing the hair into two sections and twisting them around each other.
This method helps in defining curls and reducing frizz by keeping the moisture locked in.
It is ideal for those who want a low-maintenance style that lasts for days.
Tip 2
Flat twist style
Flat twists are similar to cornrows but with a twist (literally).
The style is created by twisting two sections of hair flat against the scalp, which helps reduce bulkiness and frizz.
Flat twists can be worn as a protective style or can be unraveled later for beautiful waves.
This one is perfect for those looking for versatility in their hairstyles.
Tip 3
Rope twist method
The rope twist method is all about creating a spiral effect by twisting two sections of hair around each other tightly.
This technique helps in defining curls while minimizing frizz by distributing natural oils evenly through the strands.
Rope twists work well on medium- to long-length hair and can be worn as an elegant updo or left loose.
Tip 4
Bantu knot technique
Bantu knots are small coiled buns created by twisting sections of dampened hair into tight spirals against the scalp.
This technique not only reduces frizz but also gives you voluminous curls when unraveled later on.
Bantu knots can be worn as individual styles or combined into larger sections for more dramatic looks.
Tip 5
Flat twist out method
Flat twist out is when you flat twist dampened hair before letting it dry completely overnight or using a diffuser.
Once dry, you carefully untwist each section without disturbing the curl pattern underneath.
This gives you defined curls without the added frizz. It's perfect for those looking for a defined curl pattern without the added frizz.